USDD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.77 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005848 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $713.15 million and $11.77 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.75 or 0.05094749 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00489924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,870.09 or 0.29028263 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

