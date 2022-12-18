USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Tops $258,591.05 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00005199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $97.30 million and approximately $258,591.05 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,775.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00611642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00266416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.86959129 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $297,028.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

