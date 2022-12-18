UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.39 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.
UTStarcom Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.