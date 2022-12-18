Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,925,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,358 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $29,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $7,580,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,272,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Utz Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.50 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.