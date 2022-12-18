Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 12,156,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,297,064. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.