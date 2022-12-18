Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

