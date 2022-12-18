Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

