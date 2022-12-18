Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

