Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Lowered by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.34. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

