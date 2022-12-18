Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is SWM Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

SWM Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of SWM Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SWM Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

