Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

