Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

