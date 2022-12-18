Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.