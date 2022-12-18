Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.