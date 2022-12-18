Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.