Veery Capital LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

