Veery Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

