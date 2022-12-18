Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $266.72.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

