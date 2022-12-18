Velas Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $55.63 million and approximately $606,873.74 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,390,209,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,390,209,261 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

