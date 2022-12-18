Venus BUSD (vBUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.94 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02176291 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,082,935.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

