Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.81 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175408 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,917,204.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

