Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $103.80 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.80 million and $14.36 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175408 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,917,204.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

