Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.80 million and $31.23 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175104 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,051,756.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

