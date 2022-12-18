Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.95 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00382022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00860094 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00094821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00609829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00269936 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,122,138 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

