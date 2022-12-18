Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.68.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,375. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG opened at $320.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

