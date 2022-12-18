Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

