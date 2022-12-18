Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

