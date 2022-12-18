Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AES by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,378,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,950 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

NYSE AES opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

