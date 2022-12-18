Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $303.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

