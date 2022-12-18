Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $192.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,964. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

