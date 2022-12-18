Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,204. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

