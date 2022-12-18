Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.94 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00017612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.94319201 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,884,286.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

