Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average of $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Get Rating

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

