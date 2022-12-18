VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.75 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $92.75 million and approximately $435,029.93 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,914,429,886,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,601,204,234,967 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

