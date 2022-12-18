Wall Capital Group Inc. Sells 53,421 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,421 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 7.7% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY opened at $82.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

