Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Shares of WBX opened at $3.97 on Friday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
