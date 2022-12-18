Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WBX opened at $3.97 on Friday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

