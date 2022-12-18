WAX (WAXP) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $112.89 million and $1.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,436,367 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,303,278,385.2533474 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04883631 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,444,289.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

