WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $55.88 million and $615,172.28 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

