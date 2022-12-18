Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,484 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

