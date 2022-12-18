Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

