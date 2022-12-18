Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

