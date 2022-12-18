Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

KMB stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

