Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of Gain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

GANX stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.49% and a negative net margin of 7,734.29%. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.