Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes $13.72 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 6.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $440.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.21.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.