WeBuy (WE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $13.17 or 0.00078501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $576.20 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

