WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $111,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,672. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.