Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.51. 73,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,185. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

