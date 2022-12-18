Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.51. 73,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,185. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
