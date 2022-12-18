Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $20.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

