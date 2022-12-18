Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $10.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.36.

HPP opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

