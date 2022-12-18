WEMIX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $92.75 million and $1.81 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.16 or 0.05072195 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00488368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,850.02 or 0.28936034 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,369,604 coins and its circulating supply is 245,152,503 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,304,803.9626642 with 245,152,112.907055 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.38786814 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,154,959.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

